Charles Barker

Charles Louis Albartus Barker (Ford) was born in Phoenix on January 3, 1967. “Charlie” spent most of his childhood in Tucson where he graduated from Palo Verde High School. For the last twenty plus years Flagstaff has been his home. Charlie was a brilliant entrepreneur. He holds multiple patents and has helped tens of thousands through his work with copper and the development of MitoSynergy, an internationally acclaimed health supplement.

On December 5, 2022 at the very young age of 55 years, he joined his father Lou Barker and sister Jody Dana in death. Charlie is survived by his six children; Zackery Barker (18), Kale Barker (15), CJ Barker (9), Amelia Barker (6), and two-year-old twins Maverick and Gemma Barker. He will be greatly missed by many including Jordan Barker, his mother Peggy Graham and siblings Libby Safrit, Peggy Tidd, Kathy O'Reilly, Mel Ford and Tom Barker.

A memorial service to celebrate Charlie's life will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 625 E. Cherry Avenue, Flagstaff on Monday December 12, 2022 at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested plants that will live on to remind us that Charlie lives on through all of the lives he has touched.

