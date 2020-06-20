× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Chan Le Button, age 81, passed away peacefully June 6, 2020 after a long battle with heart disease. She was born February 28, 1939 in An Hoi, Ben Tre, Vietnam and was the youngest of seven children.

She moved to the US and married her husband of 51 years, Lyle Button in 1969. As an Army family they moved around the country living in North Carolina, Washington, Texas and finally settling in Flagstaff in 1981 after Lyle's retirement from the military. During her time in Flagstaff she opened a ceramic business, worked as a line cook and most notably was the pastry chef at Little America for 22 years. Her delicious pastries were a special treat to all who had the pleasure to sample them.

She was very creative and had a passion for baking, crocheting, sewing and needlepoint. In recent years she enjoyed crocheting lapghans for the elderly and baby blankets, booties and hats for premature babies as a member of the Flagstaff Knit Wits group. It brought her great joy to crochet something beautiful for others to enjoy.

Chan had a wonderful sense of humor and was an avid sports fan. She showered love and kindness upon all who were around her and was known to many as Aunt or Grandma Chan. She touched many lives and will surely be missed.