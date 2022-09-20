Catharine Georgas of Flagstaff, Arizona, passed away peacefully in her home and with her family by her side on Thursday,

September 15, 2022, after succumbing to cancer.

Catharine was born in Crete, Greece on November 24, 1938, and lived in Crete and Athens, Greece; Hemet, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada before joining her family in Flagstaff, Arizona. She worked as a teacher and in the restaurant industry and spent her retirement caring for her family, friends, and pets, volunteering, collecting angels in all their forms, and being devoted to her faith and the Greek Orthodox Church parishes she was a part of.

She is survived by her sisters Olga and Popi, her son John (Jessica), and--across two continents--many dear cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Catharine's funeral will be held at the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 9:30am, with a burial service to follow at Citizens Cemetery at 12:00pm in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Memories and condolences can be shared at www.flagstaffmortuary.com.