Casey Lee Rose

Casey Lee Rose passed away May 23, 2023, in Flagstaff, Arizona. Casey was born in Reno, Nevada to Patrick A. Rose and Gerrie Lee Layne. Casey worked in construction for many years. He loved making art, camping, mountain biking, climbing, fitness, family, and friends.

Casey is survived by his son Mason Rose, father Patrick Alva Rose, sisters Staci Lynn Rose and Eric C. Rose-Brown. He is preceded in death by his mother Gerrie Lee Layne, grandfather Robert C. Rose, and grandmothers Lorna J. Rose and Betty Layne.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Obituary will be updated once service information is available at flagstaffmortuary.com.