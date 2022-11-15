Casey Andrew Paschall was a caring husband, father, brother, son, and friend. He abruptly left this world on November 7, 2022, at age 45.

Casey was born to Mark Paschall and Deborah Rush on February 23, 1977, in El Paso, Texas. While working and attending college in Phoenix, Arizona, he met his wife, Christina Paschall. Together they have two children: Gavin and Olivia.

Casey was compelled to help others. He volunteered his time as a sponsor with Alcoholics Anonymous and the Welcome to America program, worked with Greenpeace, and served as a grief counselor at Saint Joseph’s Hospital. Casey earned his Master of Social Work at Arizona State University and, with his family, made his way north to Flagstaff where he worked as an Emergency Department Care Coordinator at Northern Arizona Healthcare.

Casey loved spending his free time exploring the hiking and offroad trails across Arizona, a state he grew to love. Casey loved his work and spending time with his friends. Most of all, Casey loved being a husband and father to his two children.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 2 pm on November 16, 2022, at Lozano’s Flagstaff Mortuary, 2545 N Fourth Street, Flagstaff, Arizona 86004. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention