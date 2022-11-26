Carol Keller passed away on November 16, 2022; she was 90 years old. She is remembered for her abiding devotion to family, deep spiritual faith, and her life-long compassion for animals. She is survived by her four sons: Don (Tawnya), Jim, Mike, and David and two grandchildren, Leslie, and Mark. In keeping with Carol's wishes there will not be a funeral or memorial service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carol's memory can be made to either the Sunshine Rescue Mission or the Coconino Humane Association. The family wishes to thank the staff of Aspire Transitional Care and Compassus Hospice for their end-of-life care.