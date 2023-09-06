Carl Vance "Van" Slayton

In Loving Memory of Carl Vance "Van" Slayton. It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Carl Vance "Van" Slayton on August 23, 2023. He departed this world surrounded by love, leaving behind cherished memories that will forever remain in our hearts. Van was born on June 14, 1947 in Flagstaff, AZ the son of Carl Slayton and Nina Koger. He grew into a remarkable man whose legacy will forever live on. Van met Anita in 2011 and together they enriched each other's lives. Their lives were filled with laughter, joy, and enduring love. They loved to hunt and camp and had many adventures together in the beautiful woods that they both loved. It was in these woods surrounded by loved ones that they made their commitment to each other through the bonds of marriage. Their bond was a testament to the power of love and commitment.

Van had a passion for the outdoors, and his enthusiasm for his horses and riding was contagious. He would often spend hours telling stories of when he was in rodeos finding solace and fulfillment in the cowboy way of life. His dedication to his work inspired so many people.

In his professional life, Van was known for his dedication and commitment being a Cattle Rancher, welder and pipe fitter. He made a significant impact in the town of Flagstaff, AZ with his career, earning the respect and admiration of anyone who met him. He will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. While his physical presence is no longer with us, his spirit and legacy will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched.

He is survived by his wife Anita, sister Judy Combs, children and grandchildren.

May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his memory forever shine brightly in our hearts. "Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near; still loved, still missed, and very dear."

With love and remembrance, Anita Slayton