Bryan Anthony Benally, 27, of Burlington, died May 24, 2020.
He was born July 15, 1992 in Winslow, Arizona. He was Native American and part of the Navaho Tribe. He was the son of John Dixon, Gene Benally and Victoria Dixon.
He was a handyman and a jack of all trades who enjoyed tinkering. He was Agnostic.
He loved the Burlington Bees and working at the stadium. He would never allow women to lift a finger, he was a true gentleman. He LOVED food, primarily tacos and Mexican entrees and was always smiling. He was a hard worker and loved his family and nieces and nephews. He loved being around children and was everyone's best friend.
He is survived by his son, Julian Benally of Phoenix, Arizona; his mother Victoria Dixon of Albuquerque, New Mexico; his fathers, John Dixon of Canon City, Colorado and Gene Benally of Newcomb, New Mexico; his girlfriend, life partner and eternal love, Aurora Stewart of Burlington and her daughter they were raising together, Hazel Dowell; his siblings, Eugenia “Gi Gi” Johnson of Burlington, Crystal Edgington of Burlington, Kayla (Nick) Hafen of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Joshua Dixon of Iowa and Reginald Dixon of Canon City, Colorado; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather.
According to his wishes, there will be no formal funeral services. Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Lunning Chapel.
A memorial has been established for his family.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.lunningfuneralchapel.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.