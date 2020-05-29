× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bryan Anthony Benally, 27, of Burlington, died May 24, 2020.

He was born July 15, 1992 in Winslow, Arizona. He was Native American and part of the Navaho Tribe. He was the son of John Dixon, Gene Benally and Victoria Dixon.

He was a handyman and a jack of all trades who enjoyed tinkering. He was Agnostic.

He loved the Burlington Bees and working at the stadium. He would never allow women to lift a finger, he was a true gentleman. He LOVED food, primarily tacos and Mexican entrees and was always smiling. He was a hard worker and loved his family and nieces and nephews. He loved being around children and was everyone's best friend.

He is survived by his son, Julian Benally of Phoenix, Arizona; his mother Victoria Dixon of Albuquerque, New Mexico; his fathers, John Dixon of Canon City, Colorado and Gene Benally of Newcomb, New Mexico; his girlfriend, life partner and eternal love, Aurora Stewart of Burlington and her daughter they were raising together, Hazel Dowell; his siblings, Eugenia “Gi Gi” Johnson of Burlington, Crystal Edgington of Burlington, Kayla (Nick) Hafen of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Joshua Dixon of Iowa and Reginald Dixon of Canon City, Colorado; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather.