Bruce Weems

Bruce Oliver Weems husband, father and dear friend passed away Aug. 16th, 2020 at the age of 76. He was surrounded by his loving family in his home. Bruce was born in Modesto CA but soon after moved to Flagstaff AZ. Bruce was a proud veteran of the Navy and served in Vietnam War from 1962-1966. He grew up and raised a family in Flagstaff. He worked with the Carpenters union for 35yrs+. He was considered “A Master of the trade”. In 1993, Bruce and his Wife, moved to Williams AZ where they enjoyed retirement life. He spent his retirement days in hiking and spending time in the woods with his “Gal” (wife) Cheryl. Bruce was very passionate about family, friends, nature and wildlife. He loved to share his knowledge with others in carpentry, hunting and outdoor skills. Bruce is preceded in death by son Mike Weems, brother Steve Weems, sister Ruby Weems and parents Jack and Clara Weems. He is survived by wife Cheryl Weems (of 54 years), Siblings Jacque and Woody Weems, children Sharon Weems, Gail Stanfield (Chase), and grandchildren Madelyn Johnson, Tanner Jackson, Meagan Duty (Zach), Ashley Rice (Morgan), Austin Kunkle, and Hunter Stanfield. 5 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of life will be held Sept. 26th, 2020 1:30pm-3pm in the green field just past Spring Valley Cabin Parks Az.