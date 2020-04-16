× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Brian P. Dillon

Flagstaff, AZ, formerly of Lowell,MA.

Brian Patrick Dillon, 63, of Flagstaff Arizona, formerly of Lowell, MA, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his home.

Brian was the devoted husband to LaVerne Deschner-Dillon, formerly from Low Mountain, AZ on the Navajo Indian reservation, with whom he built his life and raised their sons Matthew and Sean.

Born in Lowell MA, he was the son of Edward T. Dillon and Jean Lorraine Dillon of Lowell, MA. He graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1974. He then went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree from UMass Amherst, and his Master's Degree in Educational Leadership from Northern Arizona University Flagstaff; and his Masters in School Counseling from Western New Mexico University Silver City .

During his high school years Brian became well respected in the wrestling community, earning State and New England titles. In honor of his achievements, Brian was inducted into the Lowell High Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004. After moving to Arizona, Brian was a dedicated teacher, coach, counselor and principal at Many Farms High School, Many Farms, AZ, on the Navajo Indian reservation, prior to his retirement.