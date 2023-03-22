Brenda and Fred were married on September 8, 1962 and have three children, Dwight (Jen), Darin (Barbara) and Clinton. She has eight grandchildren, Anthony, Chelsey, Katerina, Davin, Josh, Marcus, Shawn and Ryan and bonus grandchildren, Lauren and Amanda. She has ten great-grandchildren. Brendas family was the center of her life. She was a kind person who always wanted to make sure those around her were taken care of. Her compassion and love for others was apparent in her day to day interactions. She never had a bad day. She was able to find something positive in almost any situation and genuinely cared about others. Brenda always wanted to know how others were doing and openly expressed her love for those in her life.