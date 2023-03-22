Brenda Kay Myler
Brenda Kay Myler, 81, of Flagstaff, Arizona passed away on March 19, 2023.
Brenda was born on September 3, 1941 to Tillman and Helen (Johnson) Melton in Orlando, Florida. After graduation from high school, Brenda attended college at Brigham Young University where she met the love of her life, Fred Myler.
Brenda and Fred were married on September 8, 1962 and have three children, Dwight (Jen), Darin (Barbara) and Clinton. She has eight grandchildren, Anthony, Chelsey, Katerina, Davin, Josh, Marcus, Shawn and Ryan and bonus grandchildren, Lauren and Amanda. She has ten great-grandchildren. Brendas family was the center of her life. She was a kind person who always wanted to make sure those around her were taken care of. Her compassion and love for others was apparent in her day to day interactions. She never had a bad day. She was able to find something positive in almost any situation and genuinely cared about others. Brenda always wanted to know how others were doing and openly expressed her love for those in her life.
A viewing will be held on March 23, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Norvel Owens Mortuary at 914 E. Route 66, and the funeral service will be on March 24, 2023 starting at 10:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2401 E. Linda Vista Drive, Flagstaff, AZ 86004 with a viewing prior to the service from 9:00 – 9:45 am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund.
Memories and condolences can be shared with family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.
