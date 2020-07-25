As a teenager, Bob had been taught to sail by his father. In the early 1970s he purchased a 34 foot sailboat, and with two of his former high school students sailed from California to the Galapagos Islands--a four month trip. Several boats later, Bob bought a Nordic tug that he berthed in Anacortes, Washington, and cruised about Canadian waters for many summers.

Bob was also a runner, and participated in over 20 marathons. It was during a 1973 run in San Diego that he met his wife Karen, a middle school science teacher, who went on to receive her Ph.D. in zoology from Duke University. After brief stays at San Diego State University and Texas A&M, Karen was given a tenured faculty position at Northern Arizona University, and the couple moved to Flagstaff in the late 1980s.