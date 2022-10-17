On Friday October 7, 2022 beautiful Billie Faye Beamer passed away in her home in Wickenburg Arizona. She was born at home in Grant Oklahoma to Parents Shirley May Roland and Paul Thomas Roland on April 11 1934. Spending most of her life in Flagstaff Arizona, She went to Flagstaff High School and was active in everything, band, choir, cheerleading, sports, dance, aviation, public speaking and more. Billie Faye married Flagstaffs native John Layton Beamer {Jack} in 1955 and had 4 children, Brenda, Brian, Paul, and John and in 1967 Rosalie Rose Matthis became a most wonderful member of the family. Billie Faye was a leader in loving life and people, and her home was a refuge and comfort for many of all walks and ranks and long as she lived. If she put her mind to it Billie Faye could do anything, and she did! Besides being a world traveler after the kids were grown. She was active in her church an served on the Church board, beside serving 1000s of meals to people in need. She was an artist, a Poet and a Musician. She could play any instrument, had a beautiful voice and could dance any dance. She was an RN and worked in many fields of nursing, including: Psychiatric Nursing, Emergency, Surgery and long-distance Flight Nursing. She added so much to everyone's life just by living and she will be missed tremendously by all! Billie Faye is survived by her Children, Rosalie Mathis, Brenda Ford, Brian Beamer (Kathie), Paul Beamer (Marie), and John Beamer ( Mary Ann), 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was proceeded in Death by her husband of 66 years, Jack, Her parents and sister Pauline May.