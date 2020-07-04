Bill Stranger

Bill enjoyed life growing up in the forests of northern Idaho and graduated from Kingston High School in 1946, prior to marrying the love of his life, Jean Bonner, in 1947. The young couple continued to reside in Idaho's Silver Valley area until 1962, when they moved with their family to Flagstaff, Arizona. Together, Bill and Jean owned and operated the Copper Lantern Cafe, the Copper Lantern Corral, and Nana's Gift Nook. Flagstaff was growing too large for this small town couple, and in 1984, they moved to Cottonwood, where they for several years ran the Village Wardrobe. Some of Bill's fondest memories were of the years he and Jean traveled the roads of Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho as owners of Turkey Feather Traders, where they would often take a few days off and practice their passion, stream fishing for “Brookies.”