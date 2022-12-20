June 21,1925—December 17, 2022

Beverly Armstrong passed away peacefully at her home in Flagstaff, Arizona, at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her mother, Eunice Allen and Father James C. Gallagher, by her three husbands, Henry J. Honacki (1947-1972), William G. Hoyt (1975-1985), and Paul M. Armstrong (1990-2001), her sister Clare Harrison, and brother Clifford Gallagher. She is survived by her Sons James Honacki (Sharrilyn) of Flagstaff and Roger Honacki (Chantal) of Long Beach, CA., stepchildren Edward Armstrong, Elizabeth Linehan, William Hoyt, Deborah Hoyt, Ellen Hoyt and grandchildren.

Beverly (Bev) was born in West Eaton, New York and grew up in Morrisville, New York. She attended Syracuse Memorial Hospital School of Nursing graduating as an RN in 1945. She nursed at Flagstaff Hospital for 22 years, starting in 1964. She received an MBA at NAU in 1984 and applied it to pharmacy and medical equipment businesses with Paul Armstrong. She continued to manage Northland Home Care medical equipment and supplies following his death.

Bev was President of Pilot Club and The Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra. She was a member of Fort Valley Homemakers and the American Legion. She was an avid bridge player, and loved family activities, entertaining friends, 4 wheeling, hiking with her dogs and X-country skiing in the forest.

She travelled throughout the Continental United States, Alaska and Hawaii. She lived in Germany for three years, explored Europe and crossed the Atlantic by air and sea (on the SS America).

Our mother was compassionate, loving, always extremely caring for family in times of need, and the catalyst for cohesion in our family. Throughout her life she was dedicated to caring for others and promoting causes to improve social justice and civility. We will remember her.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Compassus Hospice, in Flagstaff, which gave wonderful care and comfort to mother in her last years. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com