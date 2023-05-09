Betty Slater

Betty Slater of Page, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend died peacefully with family by her side at the age of 92 on April 26, 2023.

Betty was born Elizabeth M. DeSilva on March 27, 1931 on the island of Bermuda. It was in Bermuda where she met her husband, Frank R. Slater, and after a brief courtship, they were married in 1955. Their love affair lasted 60 years and took them to many countries and states while Frank served in the United States Air Force.

In 1972 after Frank retired from the Service, they, along with their two daughters, Stacy and Terry, moved to Page, Arizona where she lived for 51 years.

Strong in her faith, Betty was devoted to her parish, Immaculate Heart of Mary. She also supported the food pantry and enjoyed sharing some of what she had with others. Reading, watching golf, tennis & game shows were among her interests in later life. Betty’s favorite pastime and greatest joy in life was always her family. Betty was a wise woman with a loving, kind and generous heart, was quick to smile, knew how to listen, never met a stranger, and was a friend to all.

She is survived by her daughters Stacy (Wyatt) Woodard of Flagstaff, and Terry (Chris) Shores of Page, grandchildren Erin (Nick) Walton of Flagstaff, Joseph E. Shores of Prescott, and William C. (Katie) Shores of Tempe, as well as three great-granddaughters, Chloe, Camryn, and Conley Walton of Flagstaff. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Frank R. Slater of Page, her parents, Eugene E. and Mary J. DeSilva of Bermuda, her sister, Amy “Nina” Simons of Bermuda, her brother, Eugene DeSilva of Bermuda, and her grandson, Daniel “Danny” W. Woodard of Flagstaff.

Rest in Peace, Gma.