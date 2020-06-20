Betty Kent

Betty Jean Dickinson Kent was born in Flagstaff, Arizona to Walter and Opal Dickinson on July 17, 1924. The Dickinson family arrived at Beaver Head in the Verde Valley, Arizona Territory in August of 1875. Thus, Betty Jean grew up and matured with the State where the now common place names were names of people, family, friends and relatives. At Flagstaff's first Annual Business, Industrial and Automobile Explosion, she was voted the most popular baby in Flagstaff, winning a dozen photos from Carson's studio. Her early memories were of Sunnyside Farm, now Sunnyside or East Flag. When it was time for school, she moved to her Grandfather's Pine Hotel to begin schooling at Emerson School. The Pine Hotel was directly across the Highway 66 from the Santa Fe Train Depot. From the lobby of the hotel she saw Tom Mix's train come in, and she and her mother walked across the highway to get a closer look at her movie star hero. She fondly remembered crossing Santa Fe Avenue (Hwy 66) to sled down the railroad freight ramp and attending parties at the Riordan house in the winters of these troubled times. The depression with its economic instabilities came family problems. Her parents divorced, and she was split by the Court between them. In this time, she was a “made-up dancing Indian girl” on the Babbitt's float in the last “Days of 49” Parade. Later in life she would discover her native American ancestry and become fiercely proud of it. The next year the first Pow Wow celebration would occur, and those Indian dances and rodeo have now gone the way of the “Days of 49”.