Betty Jo Elizabeth Babbitt D'Mura passed on May 15, 2020. The second child of Joseph R. Babbitt Sr. and Viola Passey Babbitt, she was born on March 31, 1920 in Mesa, Arizona. The family story is that Viola, against her husband's wishes, chose “Betty Jo” for the birth certificate. Joe, astonished, baptized her “Elizabeth Viola”. Betty Jo's “given” name has been in question ever since.

Betty Jo grew up in Flagstaff, when boardwalks, not sidewalks, lined the downtown streets and air conditioning, used when visiting grandparents in Mesa, was provided by hanging wet sheets on clothes lines and sleeping between them. As a child she'd take a book and an apple, climb a tree, and spend the day reading. As an adult, she often did the same, but in a comfortable chair. Her insatiable appetite for books continued until her eyesight failed in her nineties.

She attended St Anthony's elementary school, Flagstaff; Immaculate Heart High School, Hollywood, CA; Arizona State Teachers College, Flagstaff; and completed her undergraduate degree in Education at the University of Arizona, Tucson. Later, she earned her Master's Degree of Education from NAU, Flagstaff.