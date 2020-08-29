Bertha Esquibel

Bertha Julia Esquibel, 69, went home to be with our Lord on August 14, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Bertha is survived by her daughter; Melissa Ortiz, grandsons Cody, Tyler and Preston McCabe. She is also survived by her siblings: Al (Therese) Esquibel, Vickie Esquibel, Evelyn (Ray) Tapia, Juanita (Fred) Velasco and Lorraine (Cruz) Trillo and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Bertha was preceded in death by: her son Christopher Esquibel; Parents Delia and Adelaide Esquibel; Sister Jean Garcia and her beloved grandchildren Bryant and Breanna McCabe.
She was a dedicated food service worker at Sedexo at N.A.U. Bertha was a devout Catholic and most enjoyed spending time with her daughter and grandchildren. She loved her New Mexico music, reading, going out to eat and shopping. She didn't believe in good-byes, so she always said "later" to her loved ones.
Rest in Peace Mom, until we meet again. "Later".
Condolences can be sent to www.norvelowensmortuary.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.