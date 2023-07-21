Bennett Zinnecker

Bennett Zinnecker was born in December of 1933 in David City Nebraska and served in the United States Air Force for over 28 years. After extensive worldwide travel he settled down in Flagstaff in 1977 and died peacefully in his sleep on July 9th, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona.

He was preceded in his death by Jacy Zinnecker, his wife of over 66 years and leaves behind four children, Hans, Geof, and Kurt Zinnecker and Julie Weedman. He also leaves eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Ben earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska in 1955 where he joined the Air Force. After graduation he was granted an officer's commission and left to be trained as a pilot in Florida. He flew the B47 as well as the B52 for much of his career. While assigned as an instructor at the NATO school in Oberammergau, Germany, he took up wood carving and became a skilled artist eventually utilizing the bronze foundry at NAU. He began his NAU career in 1977 as the commander of the USAF ROTC program at NAU. After retiring from the Air Force he was employed at the Center for Vocational Education and as an assistant to the president of NAU. He continued to advance his learning earning a PhD from NAU in education in 1986.

Over the years he has been active in the Rotary Club and in the NAU Retiree Association. He was also active at his church, Trinity Heights United Methodist, where he sang in the choir for over 40 years. He provided volunteer service to many other civic service groups as well. He will be remembered as a person of great character and honesty. He had many friends in the Flagstaff community and will be missed by many who knew and loved him.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Trinity Heights United Methodist Church in Flagstaff at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, 29 July 2023.