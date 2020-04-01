Barbara Francis Graham

Barbara Graham passed away in Rio Rancho, New Mexico on March 24, 2020. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Billy D. Graham, and daughter Cheryl D. Graham.
She is survived by her sons Darrell and David Graham, and their wives Carolyn and Ruth. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; Jaime, Brandi, Amber, Earl, Lori, Sandra, Danielle, and Jacob, 15 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Barbara was born and raised in Selma, Alabama. A true southern lady, she kept good company and was a master conversationalist. With ingenuity and grace, she withstood some of our nation's most trying events and shared her wisdom gained with the generations that followed. As a young woman she served as a telephone switch board operator before marrying her only love, Billy. Together they built a family that followed his career across the nation, landing them finally in Flagstaff, Arizona. It was here that Barbara's personality really shined. She became the ‘neighborhood mom,' working tirelessly to support her community. From neighborhood watches, to senior programs, to elementary school volunteerism, she put into practice her belief that a citizens' duty is to do for others. She loved to shop, and her home was an ever-changing array of pastel floral. She had special relationships with every one of her grandchildren, and they remember her as a sassy southern belle that loved a good cocktail (or wine cooler), and a spicy novel. She was the most steadfast, loving, and genuine woman we ever knew, and we will forever miss her guidance.
