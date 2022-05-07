Augustine Delgadillo

Augustine "Gus" Delgadillo, 98, of Flagstaff, died Thursday, April 28, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 19, 1923, in Seligman, Arizona.

Gus was a true American hero who loved his country to the core. He was a proud WWII Veteran. He served in both the European and Pacific Theaters.

Gus returned to Seligman after the war ended and married the love of his life, Lucy. They laid their roots in Flagstaff and raised their four children in a home built by his hands. He was a true family man that led by example.

He contributed to the community with his passion for music that filled dance halls throughout Northern Arizona. His band Los Rumberos helped define the Latin sounds of Northern Arizona. Gus was always willing to give young musicians their shot. He was a loving and caring soul who would give you the shirt off his back.

Gus is preceded in death by the love of his life, Luciana "Lucy" Delgadillo, his wife of 61 years. Gus is survived by his four children Evelyn, Rick, Frances, and Ray, 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and 2 more coming soon! He leaves behind his second wife, Brenda.

Funeral arrangements provided by Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary. Visitation, Friday, May 13th, 5PM-7PM at Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary. Inurnment Service, Saturday, May 14th, 11AM at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. A Celebration of Life to follow at the American Legion, Post 3.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made in memory of Gus to your favorite veteran's organization.

The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice Care and Guardian Medical Transportation for the care, compassion, and support they gave to Gus over the last few weeks.