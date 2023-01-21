Audrey Davison

Audrey Ione Davison

6/28/1934 - 1/6/2023

Audrey was born to Arthur and Opal (Valley) O'Clair on June 28th, 1934 in Tolley, North Dakota. Where she was raised on the family farm with her siblings Virgil, Dolores (Dody), Marvin (Mickey), Peggy, and Terry.

Audrey married Johnny Claude Davison in 1951. During their 27 year marriage they had eight children. After years of following Johnny's career through several states, the family settled down in Flagstaff, Arizona, where she spent the remainder of her life.

Audrey retired in 1993 from the Flagstaff Unified School District, after a career as a baker. She had an active social life and enjoyed dancing to country music.

Audrey is survived by her sister Dolores Michel, brother Terry O'Clair and his wife Terri, Her son Gregory, daughters Linda Reed (Joe Sanchez), Debra Davison, Sandra Sadahiro, Trudy (Buddy) Lawson and Tammy Davison (Mike Trejo). 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Virgil and Marvin, sister Peggy, sons Larry and Douglas, grandson Daniel, and granddaughter Mindy Sue.

A celebration of life will be held in June 2023. The date and location will be provided by the family at a later time.