Ashley Higgins was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sibling, Nana, friend and wife during her incredible 91 years of life she passed away peacefully on May 27, 2022.
Ashley was born in Mount Sterling, Kentucky on April 19, 1931. While in Kentucky, she met her future husband Russell Higgins. They were married on February 14, 1953, and had two children. Their life together took them from Kentucky, to New Mexico, to Arizona, and eventually Flagstaff in 1966. After becoming a widow at the age of 39, Ashley quickly had to introduce herself into the workplace and raise her two children alone. She was a chef at little America for a number of years and then retired from WL Gore at the age of 65. After that, she spent her time investing in her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ashley was famous for her homemade cinnamon rolls which she would graciously share with everyone. She was also known for having the most beautiful Rosegarden in the neighborhood! She loved to travel, so much in fact that she took adult swim lessons to learn how to swim before she took her trip to Hawaii. She loved taking walks around the neighborhood with her friends, hosting Thanksgiving dinners, and taking care of the many hummingbirds that would frequently visit her.
She was fearless, and she made sure that on her 80th birthday she would go skydiving! She jumped out of that plane with a big smile on her face as her family cheered her on!
Ashley is predeceased by her husband Russell Higgins, her great grandchild Cabrina Rose Heil, her grandson in law in Jason Heil, and all of her 11 siblings. She is survived by her two children Raymond Higgins of Flagstaff and Belinda Shafer and her husband Kevin of Flagstaff. She leaves behind her grandchildren MandyWilson and her husband Thomas of Flagstaff, Rose Heil of surprise, Matthew Shafer of Flagstaff, Brooke Dedie and husband Trevor of Las Vegas, Sarah Rose of Ashfork, and Russell HIggins of New Mexico.
The best parts of Ashley will live on in her great grand children Hayle and Hanna Wilson, Jacob, Abby, and Brooklyn Heil, Lela Soto, and Everett and Zander Nichols. She also leaves behind many dear friends and neighbors who will sadly miss her. In lieu of flowers, The family request that donations be made to the Olivia white hospice home in Flagstaff, Arizona. A celebration of life for Ashley will be announced at a later date.
