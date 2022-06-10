Ashley Higgins

Ashley was born in Mount Sterling, Kentucky on April 19, 1931. While in Kentucky, she met her future husband Russell Higgins. They were married on February 14, 1953, and had two children. Their life together took them from Kentucky, to New Mexico, to Arizona, and eventually Flagstaff in 1966. After becoming a widow at the age of 39, Ashley quickly had to introduce herself into the workplace and raise her two children alone. She was a chef at little America for a number of years and then retired from WL Gore at the age of 65. After that, she spent her time investing in her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ashley was famous for her homemade cinnamon rolls which she would graciously share with everyone. She was also known for having the most beautiful Rosegarden in the neighborhood! She loved to travel, so much in fact that she took adult swim lessons to learn how to swim before she took her trip to Hawaii. She loved taking walks around the neighborhood with her friends, hosting Thanksgiving dinners, and taking care of the many hummingbirds that would frequently visit her.