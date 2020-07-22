Arthur Webber

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arthur James Webber, 79, passed away at home on Friday, July 17, 2020 after dealing with a sudden and debilitating case of Guillain-Barré Syndrome contracted 25 years ago. He suffered a stroke and seizure one year ago which left him further damaged neurologically.

During the past year Flagstaff Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center and Northern Arizona Hospice as well as caregiver Martha Aguilar and her helpers have played major, helpful roles in Art's care. We appreciated nurse Sam Copeland's gentle assistance to him these past few months. Dr. George Hershey also played a major role in Art's care and quality of life.

Art was born in Boston, MA on March 17, 1941. His family moved to southern California where he attended St. Francis High School in La Canada. Following high school he attended Cal Poly and studied liberal arts.

Arthur joined the army in 1963 and did his basic training at Ft. Ord, California and missile training at Ft. Bliss, Texas. He was fortunate to be able to serve his active duty in Wiesbaden, Germany. Upon his honorable discharge, he lived in Orange County, California and soon began working for United Airlines as a radio mechanic at LAX. During his lifetime he was an avid gun expert and spent countless hours building, collecting and maintaining all types of firearms.