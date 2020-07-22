Arthur Webber

Arthur James Webber, 79, passed away at home on Friday, July 17, 2020 after dealing with a sudden and debilitating case of Guillain-Barré Syndrome contracted 25 years ago. He suffered a stroke and seizure one year ago which left him further damaged neurologically.
During the past year Flagstaff Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center and Northern Arizona Hospice as well as caregiver Martha Aguilar and her helpers have played major, helpful roles in Art's care. We appreciated nurse Sam Copeland's gentle assistance to him these past few months. Dr. George Hershey also played a major role in Art's care and quality of life.
Art was born in Boston, MA on March 17, 1941. His family moved to southern California where he attended St. Francis High School in La Canada. Following high school he attended Cal Poly and studied liberal arts.
Arthur joined the army in 1963 and did his basic training at Ft. Ord, California and missile training at Ft. Bliss, Texas. He was fortunate to be able to serve his active duty in Wiesbaden, Germany. Upon his honorable discharge, he lived in Orange County, California and soon began working for United Airlines as a radio mechanic at LAX. During his lifetime he was an avid gun expert and spent countless hours building, collecting and maintaining all types of firearms.
After becoming ill, Art moved to Flagstaff to be near family. He is survived by brother Don Webber (Carolyn) of Bothell, WA, sister Corinne Bavasi (Chris) of Flagstaff and many nieces and nephews around the country. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Corinne Webber and brother, Russ Webber.
We remember Art as a gentle soul who would bend over backwards to assist those who needed help and was loved by all who knew him. His Catholic faith was paramount in his life.
Funeral arrangements have been made by Norvel Owens Mortuary. A funeral Mass will take place on Friday, July 24, 2020 at San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church at 10:30AM with burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his mother.
Art's family would like to thank friends, neighbors and caregivers for all the love and support they've given him over the years. If you're so inclined, In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Northern Arizona Hospice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.