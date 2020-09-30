Arthur Salas

Arthur Cruz Salas, the strongest man we knew, became our Guardian Angel Saturday, September 19, 2020, in Flagstaff, Arizona. Art was born February 5, 1961, a son to the late Raymond and Angie Salas. He was able to live out his passion for climbing and "cutting trees as high as they come"; building a strong reputation in Northern Arizona up to his final days. Proud Father of Kristal (Francisco), Jessica (Chris), and Camille (Scott). Loving Gampa of Gabriela, Everett, Lluvia, Brynn, and Gianna. Strong Brother of Joanne, Diane, Alejandro, and the late Raymond Jr. Art enjoyed spending time with his family and spoiling them as much as possible.