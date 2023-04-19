Arthur "Buddy" David Alex

Arthur "Buddy" David Alex passed away on April 15, a month before his 93rd birthday. He was born in Fon Du Lac, Wisconsin on May 8, 1930 to Sydney and Rose Alex and grew up on the West Side of Chicago.

Buddy was married for over 50 years to Frances Newmark until her death in 2006.

He is survived by his children, Carol, Steve, and Sue and two grandchildren, Evan and Kara Horowitz. Buddy was a devoted father, husband, and grandfather. He was a wonderful and lively friend to all, in the many places he lived, including Rogers Park, Flagstaff, and Scottsdale.

Buddy was a lifelong long distance runner, participating in marathons and ultra marathons. In 1977, he finished 2,156th in the Boston Marathon in a quick 3:57:41.

Buddy was a small business owner, and was in the currency exchange business for 50 years. He was a devout follower of the Jewish faith, an avid reader, a life philosopher, and an all around jokester. Buddy left a mark on all who met him and will be dearly missed.

"All that matters is you're happy and healthy and please drive carefully!"