Arthur Bruce Crozier passed away on April 9, 2020, at the age of 87 years. Bruce was born in Winslow, Arizona, attended Tombstone High School, Benson High School and spent his senior year (1948) at Flagstaff High School when the family moved to Flagstaff. He graduated from Flagstaff High School, became part of the small town, and met the love of his life, Margaret Hutchison. He graduated from Arizona State College and went to work at Hutchison Motors. He owned part of Hutchison Motors, an insurance agency, and later owned Crozier and Corbett Real Estate, and properties in and around Flagstaff.

He served in several local organizations including: Lion's Club, the Elks Club (a member for over 50 years), Masonic Lodge, the Raymond Foundation, the NAU Foundation, 4-H and the YMCA of Flagstaff. He helped with many community causes as well and was a very active member of Trinity Heights Methodist Church.

Bruce was an incredible husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. And he will be forever missed by the Flagstaff community.

He is survived by granddaughters Leilani Ritchie and Laurinda Newell, brother Bob Crozier, sister Marcia and her husband Charlie Corbett, great granddaughter Maya and great grandson Aidan, as well as several nieces and nephews, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret and daughter, Kathy.