Armida Sedillo

Armida "Army" Sedillo born August 10th 1931 in Flagstaff, Arizona to Eusebia Corral Sanchez and Luis Sanchez Sr. She passed away Monday, January 2ng 2023 at home.

Army attended South Beaver grade school, graduated from Flagstaff High school in 1951. She worked for Western Auto store for 17 years, for the Coconino County Recorder's office, and Ben Franklin 5 &10 store before marrying George Sedillo on July 5th, 1952. She was proceeded in death by her husband George. She is survived by 3 children George Jr (Susan), Barbara (John), and Ruben (Connie); three grandsons, Andrew (Jennifer), Michael and Daniel Sedillo, and eight great-grandchildren.

Army enjoyed all sports, her favorite participating sport was bowling. She loved the Phx Suns, AZ Diamondbacks, dancing & singing. Above all she loved her family. She was dedicated to her Catholic faith. The family would like to thank Northland Hospice.

Services will be Friday, January 6, 2023 at San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church. Rosary starting at 10am, Mass following at 10:30 and interment at Calvary Cemetery will conclude services. Memories and condolences can be shared with family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com