Armando Montoya

Armando Merced Montoya AKA “Peedo” (30) passed away on Friday November 4, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones.

Peedo was born on September 24, 1992 in Flagstaff, AZ where he was raised and started a beautiful family of his own. After graduating from Flagstaff High School. He found his passion working for Coconino Public Works as a Heavy Equipment Operator III that he enjoyed very much.

All who knew him loved him. We will never forget his big bear hugs and kind and gentle spirit, but most of all his bright beautiful smile that we will forever cherish in our hearts. He will be greatly missed everyday by his family and friends.

Peedo is proceeded in death by his Tata Gilbert L. Montoya, who he cherished with all of his heart. He is survived by his Nana Carlotta, his parents Jennie and Michael, sisters Elena, Amanda and Brianna, his beautiful daughters Giana, Amaya, Yessenia and countless family and friends.

Services will be held November 15th, 2022 at San Francisco De Asis Parish. Rosary at 10am, Mass following at 10:30. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com