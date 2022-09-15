 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ardith Chase Curley

  • 0
Ardith Chase Curley

Ardith Chase Curley, 96, went home to be with her heavenly Father on September 5, 2022. She spent many years in ministry, from 1960 to 1990 working with Flagstaff Mission to the Navajos. During her time in ministry, she worked helping many of her Navajo people through grief, family struggles, and through discipling and mentoring by providing classes and one-on-one training in building strength through her lessons in strengthening individual and family foundations.

She will be missed by many of her friends, family members and loved ones. She is survived by 5 children, 14 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reuben Curley Sr., a World War II veteran, 1 son, 1 daughter, and 1 great-great grandchild.

Viewing will be held at the Flagstaff Indian Bible Church, 10 W Cherry Ave, Flagstaff, AZ on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 5:00 pm MST. Her funeral is Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 10:00 am MST at NPHX Church located at 3400 E Lockett Rd, Flagstaff, AZ. Burial service to follow at Citizens Cemetery in Flagstaff, AZ.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable video shows dog reuniting with his family after being lost for almost a year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)