Ardith Chase Curley, 96, went home to be with her heavenly Father on September 5, 2022. She spent many years in ministry, from 1960 to 1990 working with Flagstaff Mission to the Navajos. During her time in ministry, she worked helping many of her Navajo people through grief, family struggles, and through discipling and mentoring by providing classes and one-on-one training in building strength through her lessons in strengthening individual and family foundations.

She will be missed by many of her friends, family members and loved ones. She is survived by 5 children, 14 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reuben Curley Sr., a World War II veteran, 1 son, 1 daughter, and 1 great-great grandchild.

Viewing will be held at the Flagstaff Indian Bible Church, 10 W Cherry Ave, Flagstaff, AZ on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 5:00 pm MST. Her funeral is Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 10:00 am MST at NPHX Church located at 3400 E Lockett Rd, Flagstaff, AZ. Burial service to follow at Citizens Cemetery in Flagstaff, AZ.