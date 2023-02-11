Archie Bryon “Mike” Campbell Jr. passed away December 13, 2022. He was born February 20, 1943 to Archie Bryon Sr. and Gloria King Campbell. He was preceded in death by all four of his siblings, his son Archie Bryon “Eddie” Campbell and his Granddaughter, Heather Campbell Mahanes.
There will be no service at his request.
