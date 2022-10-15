Anthony Thomas Meehan

Anthony Meehan, 41, was born in Bakersfield, California and passed away on October 6, 2022, unexpectedly in a tragic motorcycle accident. Growing up in California and Texas, he enjoyed golfing and snowboarding. As an adult, his athletic interests shifted to rock climbing, disc golfing, snowboarding, mountain biking, hiking, backpacking, river rafting, softball, and volleyball. He loved being outdoors, it was something he always made sure he did every day.

In 2022, he competed as an amateur disc golf professional playing in 25 PDGA tournaments and winning 1st place in 7 events. As an avid and skilled rock climber, he climbed all over the U.S. and Spain, including the Red River Gorge, Maple Canyon, Red Rocks Canyon National Conservation Area, Jackson Falls, Sycamore Canyon (Paradise Forks), La Petit Verdot (The Pit), The Orifice at Mt. Lemmon, The Dry Out in Southern Arizona, Mount Elden, Hobo Jungle & Solitude, Utah Hills, Lime Kiln (The Grail), Sandstone Towers in Sedona, Ten Sleep, Lander, The Homestead, and more. He was a Certified Wilderness First Responder and a route setter at Flagstaff Climbing for nearly a decade.

Anthony also had a passion for cooking, taking after his grandpa Meehan he cooked for everyone all the time, it was his love language. Living in Flagstaff for two decades, Anthony cooked and served as a kitchen manager a.k.a. MFIC at Beaver Street Brewery, Pizzicletta, and Indian Gardens. You can watch a cooking show episode he did with NAU TV here: https://nau-tv.com/Play/Beaver-St-Entree+1537/

Anthony is preceded in death by his father, John Patrick Meehan. He leaves behind his faithful dog companion, Olive, his two sisters, his niece and nephew, his aunts and uncles, his cousins, his in-laws, and a large loving community of friends and colleagues in Flagstaff. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 2-6pm at the Flagstaff Elks Lodge. His roadside memorial is located on highway 89A South near mile marker 397, across from the Forest Highlands residential main entrance.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Access Fund in his name and membership https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/AnthonyMeehan. Please visit flagstaffmortuary.com to share pictures and memories of Anthony.

Photo credit: Eric Steiner.