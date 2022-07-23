Anthony Michael Baca was born on October 3, 1987 in Flagstaff, Arizona. He joined his heavenly Father April 28, 2022. Anthony was the middle child between sister Sonya Baca and brother Alexander Baca. His favorite person on earth and in his heart was his grandma Toni Baca. He is remembered by his smile that could light up an arena and personality. People were drawn to him and he was able to talk to them of God and enriched their lives by him talking to others of God and his beliefs of the Lord. Anthony loved his family. He loved being a husband and enjoyed even more being a father. He would do anything and everything for his kids and wanted them to have memories that they could cherish forever. Anthony participated in many sports including summer football and baseball as a child. Anthony made all stars twice for summer baseball and played in the championships. Anthony won MVP three times in a row for baseball and twice for football. He also excelled in track participating in a total of 5 events. He received a total of 2 eagle heads and MVP recognition multiple times. Anthony also excelled in basketball and football also receiving MVP awards for both sports. He moved to Phoenix in 2011. He met & married his wife Shawnee in 2015 and began a family. He also became a Crossfit coach where he also excelled. It was in 2019 when Anthony was diagnosed with stage 4 Mangle Cell Lymphoma. After 6 rounds of chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant in 2020 Anthony reached complete remission. He held onto his strong faith in God but the Lymphoma returned in October 2021. Through all of this, his belief in God never failed. He wanted others to still believe that God was good and wanted no one to ever give up in our Lord. He still read his bible and continued to go to church as he could. Several prayer circles were also said for him. He never lost faith in the Lord. He taught us all the true meaning of Grace when the Lord called him Home on April 28, 2022 and ended his pain. Anthony leaves behind his wife Shawnee, his son Terrance, his daughter Shelby. His mother Gloria Baca, brother Alexander Baca, and his sister Sonya Baca. His father Leon Ginn, Ruth Neal, Thomas Turner, Valerie Smith, Yolanda Bell (deceased), Terria Blanton, Gwendolyn Ginn-Smith, Robert Cottrell, Timothy Ginn and Soleange Rowman as well as many family and friends. Anthony will be missed by many. As he always said JUST ONE MORE TIME!