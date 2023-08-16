Anne Beller Byrkit

Anne Beller Byrkit, mother of four children and five grandchildren, died on July 12, 2023, in San Jose, California. She was a well-known and much-loved member of the Flagstaff community. She was 86.

Anne was born in Montrose, California, on March 20, 1937, to parents Ralph and Cleone Beller. She had one elder brother, Dennis. As a young woman, Anne worked for the Shell Corporation as an office receptionist in Los Angeles, California.

She majored in English Literature at Pomona College, and was an exchange student at Fisk University, an historically all-Black liberal arts college in Nashville in 1957 -- an extraordinary time in the nascent era of the Civil Rights Movement. She subsequently worked as a substitute elementary school teacher, as well as a piano teacher.

Anne married James Ward Byrkit, a high school teacher, in 1959 in Temple City, California, soon to move to Phoenix, Arizona. Their young family then lived in cities Montrose, Montclair, and Fallbrook, California before finally settling in Flagstaff, Arizona. Anne worked as an editorial assistant at Northland Press in Flagstaff from 1974 to 1977. She studied in the paralegal program at NAU before taking an administrative assistant position with attorneys Hufford, Horstman and Associates where she worked for 35 years until her retirement in 2012. She considered her colleagues there to be as close to her as her own family. Anne played piano and loved mystery novels.

Throughout her years in Flagstaff, her four children relied on her enthusiastic support of their numerous activities in music, art, sports and countless other pursuits. Her appreciation of literature and the arts served as a backdrop for her kids to explore and flourish with their own interests. Anne was wonderfully civic-minded.

She was a longtime donor to charitable organizations such as the Museum of Northern Arizona, the Arizona Historical Society, the Grand Canyon Trust, and various environmental organizations. She was an avid supporter of the local arts and loved attending Flagstaff Symphony concerts for decades. Anne had an affinity for both robust vegetable and flower organic gardening and enjoyed the Arboretum at Flagstaff. Additionally, she had a purely encyclopedic knowledge of professional sports, enjoying the complexities of statistics as much as individual athleticism. As her kids got older, Anne began to travel. She made a solo trip to Senegal, Africa, to visit her daughter Ramona in the Peace Corps in 1988. Next, Anne visited a number of places over several years, including Greece, Mexico, and the Hawaiian islands, among other locations (usually in the company of one of her children). Her husband, NAU Professor Emeritus James Byrkit, preceded Anne in passing in 2011.

She is survived by four children: daughter Rebecca of Scottsdale; daughter Ramona of Atlanta; son James Ward and wife Alethea of Montrose; daughter Alyssa of San Jose; and five grandchildren: Jedidiah, Ezekiel, Gibson, Andie, and Sam. Anne was also a loving aunt to her brother Dennis Beller's children (with wife Louise): Michele, Denise, Davies, and Byrke.

A private family service will take place the late summer of 2023. In lieu of flowers, the Byrkit family suggests a donation to the Museum of Northern Arizona.