Ann Mary McDonald

Ann met Robert “Bob” McDonald in April, 2003. That was the beginning of an extra-ordinary journey of love, trials, and tribulations. That journey may be best summed up as follows. Great relationships aren't great because they have no problems. They are great because they care enough about the other person to find a way to make it work. They enjoyed the intimacy of dinner together in the evening, then, frequently, sat close holding hands while watching TV and that us how they spent their last evening together. That, in a nutshell, represents their love story.

At the time Ann & Bob met, Bob did considerable photography for Arizona Highways Magazine and other publications. They made many trips together doing photography.

Ann & Bob were married September 23, 2006. This combined family included 7 children, 22 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Ann & Bob with their family members had many gourmet dinners around their antique dining table that seats 16 persons.

Ann and Bob made many trips to upstate New York, where Ann grew up, visiting Ann's sister, Jane, brother, “Rusty” and Bob's son Jon. Each trip, usually, involved some time in New York City going to Broadway musicals, visiting museums and other sights and having dinners in some of the fine restaurants.