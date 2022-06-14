The Flagstaff community lost a light on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, when Ann Guay passed away peacefully in Anthem. Ann was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, in 1941 and came to Flagstaff in 1968 as a newlywed. Her many contributions include providing care as a public health and hospice nurse, her devotion to the St. Francisco de Asis Parish, and her countless, long standing friendships that she fostered in her 54 years in Flagstaff. Ann had an uncanny ability to touch people in a deep and wonderful way, radiating love and compassion with her twinkling Irish eyes. She was energetic and traveled the world, loved nature, volunteered her time, and cherished people. She is survived by her son and daughter, Dr. Jeffrey Guay (Elizabeth DiBiase) and Amanda Guay (David Krassner), and their children. Family and friends are invited to her celebration of life to be held on Monday, June 27th, at San Francisco de Asis with a Rosary at 10, a funeral mass at 10:30 with burial and luncheon to follow.