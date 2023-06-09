Angela (Angie) R. Barela

Angela (Angie) R. Barela was born to Nasario and Maria Reyes in Flagstaff, Arizona on January 19, 1927. She was 96 years old and passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family on May 31, 2023. Angie is survived by her children Mary Ann Gonzales, Flora Barela, Gloria Vargas, Frank Moreno (Birdie), David Moreno (Sharon), Stephen P. Barela (Merrilee), and Abel Moreno who was her main caregiver. She is also survived by over 35 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, even great great-grandchildren, sisters Dolores Barela and Polly Holmes, brothers John Reyes and Eddie Reyes, and will be greatly missed by this beautiful family. She is preceded in death by her husband Igancio S. Barela, whom she married after being widowed, to former spouse Frank Moreno, parents Nasario and Maria Reyes, and her two sons James Moreno and Leopoldo M. Barela.

Angie created a loving and warm environment for her blended family and was well known for her house smelling of warm tortillas and lots of baked goods. She will be remembered for her beautiful handmade baby blankets that put smiles on many faces of family and friends and of course not to forget her cherished, well known collection of salt and pepper shakers that she displayed all over her kitchen and shared many stories of she came to own so many. Angie was also an active member for many years in the Guadalupanas and loved to cook. Few may remember this fun fact, before she was a homemaker, she was a butcher at Chapman's Super Market.

Public viewing service will be Thursday, June 15, 2023, 5:00-7:00 pm, at Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary, 2545 N. Fourth Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86004.

Rosary and Mass will be Friday, June 16, 2023, 10:00-11:30 am, at San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church, 1600 Historic Route 66, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, with a graveside service to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 201 W. University Drive, Flagstaff, AZ 86001.

Reception will be held back at San Francisco de Asis after the graveside service.