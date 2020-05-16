Angel Alvarez Vargas

Angel married, Juanita, the love of his life, as a young man and stayed by her side until her passing in 2016. Angel believed in giving back to his community. He taught baseball and softball to many in Flagstaff. One of his greatest joys was being an NRA instructor for over 30 years in Flagstaff and the Verde Valley. Throughout his later years he would often be seen in Jerome, Arizona, where he grew up, talking to the locals and tourists. He loved sharing his knowledge of the Verde Valley with anyone who would lend an ear. He also loved to tell everyone about his career as an ordinance disposal expert and instructor and how he would destroy 500-pound bombs. Angel was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved spending as much time as he could in the great outdoors. He was familiar with every inch of the wilderness in Northern Arizona, and passed his love of nature on to the younger generations of the family.