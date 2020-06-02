Andrew Martinez
Andrew A. Martinez, 31, of Flagstaff, died May 27, 2020.

Born February 4, 1989 in Flagstaff. He is survived by his daughter, Desirae Martinez, his mother Gloria Torres and Bobby Garcia, Uncle Richard Torres; a brother from California; Aunt Debbie and Uncle Jim Mendoza of Phoenix; Great Aunts & Uncles; many cousins from Flagstaff, Phoenix and Williams, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his father Andrew Martinez of Phoenix; Maternal Grandparents, Peni and Bea Torres of Flagstaff.

Andrew was very well known and loved by all that knew him. He was courageous, enjoyed biking, cruising to Sedona, and much more. His friends and family were very important, and he loved to “Chill” with them. He always took time out of his day to see his “Mama” and “Daddy's Girl”. He will be missed deeply.

A Celebration of Andrew's life will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the VFW Post 1709, 409 W Santa Fe Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86001.

