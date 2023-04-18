Amanda Renee Hernandez

Amanda Renee Hernandez born March 14, 1987, in Flagstaff, AZ passed away unexpectedly on April 12, 2023, in Flagstaff, AZ.

Amanda is survived by her longtime partner Mario Valencia, mother Angela Magana (Michael Papada), father Raymond (Michele) Hernandez, daughters Katerna Hernandez, Jaylynn Davis Hernandez, Coree Davis Hernandez, son Giovonni Hernandez, sisters Raychele Hernandez, Raymi (Keith) Moniz, brother Danny Bazan, nieces Alexuz Bazan and Madisyn Bazan, granddaughter Acella Quezada-Hernandez, and Jacoree Davis (children's father).

Amanda is preceded in death by her grandparents Pete and Irene Hernandez, Lucy and Robert Magana, sister Dina Bazan.

Funeral service is Friday, April 21, 2023, at Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary, 2545 N. Fourth Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86004 starting at 10:00am. Graveside service will be held at Citizens Cemetery, 1300 S. San Francisco Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 at 12:00pm.