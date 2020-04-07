× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Allen Harold Nelson passed away peacefully at home in Flagstaff, Arizona on March 27th, 2020 with family at his side. Born on September 25th, 1947 in Gilroy, California, he moved to Flagstaff in the 1960s.

An avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed spending his time with family and friends in the outdoors. He could always be counted on to lend a hand on someone's hunt.

Allen is survived by his wife, Teresa Nelson; two daughters, Judy Baker and Janet Nelson Bain (Eddie); grandchildren, Avery and Kailey Baker; stepdaughters, Brandy Gomez-Alo (Mario), Katherine Alo-Summers (Brook), Abigail Callado (Adam), and Rima Childers (Jess); step grandchildren, Mario Jr., Anastacio, AJ, Zoe, Mariella, Adriana, Jonathon, Gabriel, Izayah, Dillon, James Logan, and Jasmine; and step great-grandchildren, Laila and Kieran. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Sue (Rolston) Nelson; his father and mother, Harold and Wanda Nelson; two brothers, David Nelson and Kenneth Nelson; and grandchild, Kayle Bartlett.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to your charity of choice.

Condolences and memories can be shared at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.

