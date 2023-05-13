Allen Edward Doering

Allen went home to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, the 27th day of April. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Over the years, Allen included his four-legged friends as part of his family whom he spoiled. Allen was a native of Natchez, Mississippi. He was the son of Catherine Lydia (Shaw) and August Edward Doering, born on June 28, 1948.

Allen was a highly regarded teacher who formed lasting friendships with his peers and communities in which he served. He was beloved by all of his students who frequently reached out to him years after he had taught them.

During his teaching career he touched the lives of the following Native Americans: Choctaw (Mississippi), Chitimacha (Louisiana) and Hopi (Arizona), and Navajo (Arizona).

One of his most prestigious awards, acknowledging his excellence in teaching, was the National Teacher of the Year awarded by the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES).

Allen is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Linda Canard Doering, His son, Brantley M. Doering (Tammy), His grandchildren, Cole and Ashley Doering, His brother, Dix Doering, His sister-in-law, Patti Canard, His brother-in-law, Roger Canard (Denise), His niece, Tracy Canard Goodluck, His nephews, Robert Canard and Jason Romero.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Lydia (Shaw), and his father, August Edward Doering and his nephew, Collin Doering.

The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver Street, Flagstaff, Arizona will host Allen's Celebration of Life Ceremony on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. Everyone is invited to join us in celebrating Allen's life. Please feel free to share your memories of experiences you shared with him. Memories and condolences can also be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.