× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alice Lorraine Esparza, beloved wife and mother, passed away on June 30, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona after a valiant battle with cancer.

Alice was born in Winslow, Arizona, and grew up Flagstaff where she was married and raised her daughter. She and her husband Larry eventually moved south to warmer weather, and have happily called Scottsdale home for nearly thirty years. Alice worked for the telephone company for 35 years, beginning at the age of 18 as an operator for Mountain Bell and retiring with Qwest after 35 years of service. Finding herself bored with retirement, she pursued a second career with the State of Arizona and retired a second time.

Those who knew her knew her love of books, girly-sparkly things, dogs, going to Arizona Diamondback games, and of course Elvis Presley. She will be remembered for her youthful fun spirit, honestly, generosity, loyalty, and kind smile. She loved to laugh and was always a true beauty inside and out.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with Alice's direct wishes, there are no formal services planned. Alice is survived by her husband Larry of 52 years, daughter Stacie, brother Edward, extended family, and wonderful friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Esparza as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.