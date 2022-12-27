Alex Martinez

Alex Michael Martinez "Porky" August 19, 1943 – November 11, 2022

Alex Michael Martinez "Porky" at age 79 of Lake Havasu City, Az. passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 in Sun City, Az. surrounded by his family and Pastor.

Alex was born to Alex and Helena Martinez on August 19, 1943 and raised by his Mother and stepfather Louis Lucero, all who proceeded Alex's death.

Upon graduating from Flagstaff High School, Alex attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. While attending college, Alex worked for A.J. Bayless Grocery Stores. Alex then moved to Phoenix where he worked for Safeway, working his way into management. While working for Safeway, in 1974, his career took him to Kingman where he managed both Safeway stores later moving to Lake Havasu City in 1985. After 24 years of service, Alex left Safeway and began a new career with Mission Linen Industries for another 20 years where he retired.

Alex was a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church and was a past Church Council Member, served on property board, Cursillo Ministry, Mens Fellowship, He served as a Stephen Minister. He loved reading and studying his Bible. Alex loved pencil sketching and wood carving. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Alex celebrated his 50th Wedding Anniversary with his wife Sharon Martinez of Lake Havasu City this past May with many of their children and grandchildren and a friend, with a surprise party at Shugrue's.

Alex is proceeded in death by his beloved daughter Lisa Michaelle. Survivors include his wife, Sharon Martinez, Lake Havasu City, and sons, Kevin (Christy) Martinez, Surprise AZ., Michael (Stacie) Martinez, Hiawatha, KS., daughters, Deborah (Bill) South, Dixon, CA., Sandee (Bruce), half-sisters, Sandy Lopez, San Dimas, CA., Debbie Martinez, Los Angles, CA., Linda Contreras, and stepmother, Alice Martinez, both from San Francisco, CA. Alex was blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren from his surviving children.

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 14, 2023, at 10:30am at Mount Olive Lutheran Church Located at 2170 Havasupai Blvd, Lake Havasu City, Az with internment to follow at Mount Olive Columbarium Garden, located on site. A luncheon will be served following the service in the Coffee Café. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to The Cursillo, Prayer Shawl Ministries or Building Fund at Mountain Olive Lutheran Church.