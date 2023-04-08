Albert Fidel Gallegos was born July 16, 1961 in Flagstaff, Arizona to Fidel and Dolores Gallegos. Albert passed away April 13, 2023 in Surprise, Arizona. Albert was a loving man who loved to spend time with his children, his grandchildren and the love of his life Joann. He loved jumping on his motorcycle with Joann and just riding. He was a loving father, husband, and papa. Albert served his country in the Army National Guard. He is survived by his wife Joann, his children Albert Jr, Anthony (Candace), Christina (Ben) and Alex. He is also survived by his 10 beautiful grandchildren, his mother and father Fidel and Dolores Gallegos, his sister Helene Gallegos-Faulkner (Bill), his brother Edward (Kara). He is preceded in death by his sister Christine. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.