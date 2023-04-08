Albert Fidel Gallegos
Albert Fidel Gallegos was born July 16, 1961 in Flagstaff, Arizona to Fidel and Dolores Gallegos. Albert passed away April 13, 2023 in Surprise, Arizona. Albert was a loving man who loved to spend time with his children, his grandchildren and the love of his life Joann. He loved jumping on his motorcycle with Joann and just riding. He was a loving father, husband, and papa. Albert served his country in the Army National Guard. He is survived by his wife Joann, his children Albert Jr, Anthony (Candace), Christina (Ben) and Alex. He is also survived by his 10 beautiful grandchildren, his mother and father Fidel and Dolores Gallegos, his sister Helene Gallegos-Faulkner (Bill), his brother Edward (Kara). He is preceded in death by his sister Christine. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Holy Rosary will be Thursday April 13th at 5:00 PM at San Francisco de Asis 1600 Historic Rte 66, Flagstaff AZ 86001. Eulogy will be held Friday April 14th at 10:15 AM followed by mass at 10:30 at San Francisco de Asis and Burial to follow at Calvary. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.