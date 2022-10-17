Adra Clarice Davis, known to all as Clarice, a two-time cancer survivor and amputee, passed away unexpectedly from intestinal complications Wednesday, October 12th in Cottonwood, AZ at the age of 86.

Clarice was born June 25th, 1936 in, in Crawford, KS, to the late Edward and Ollie Hoffman, but spent most of her childhood in Wisconsin and Missouri.

As a young woman with award winning secretarial skills, she worked as a civilian at a U.S. Airforce Base in Missouri South of Kansas City where she met her future husband and soulmate of 66 years, Charles "Chuck" Davis. They were married October 27, 1956, at the Wayfarers Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

The couple settled in Orange County, CA and raised three children Charles (Diane) Davis of Orange, CA; Craig Davis of Flagstaff and Deanna Davis of Eagar, AZ. In addition to Chuck and their 3 children, Clarice is survived by her younger brother Ronald Hoffman; two grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her younger sister Sharon Butler, and younger brothers, Edward Hoffman and Charles Hoffman.

While raising their family in Fountain Valley, CA, Chuck and Clarice opened and operated a Rockview Drive in Dairy for 12 years in Fountain Valley on Talbert Ave. After selling the business in 1981, they became disenchanted with retirement and started working at K&E True Value Hardware in Huntington Beach, CA. There at K&E they learned the business and then in 1991 went on to open Davis True Value Hardware in Flagstaff, AZ in the Bashas Shopping Center on Humphrey's. They successfully operated that business for the next 10 years, eventually moving the business to Springerville, AZ in November 2001 where it is still successfully run by their youngest child Deanna.

When they were not working, Chuck and Clarice were avid baseball fans enjoying season tickets to the California Angels for 41 years. Seats 1 & 2 aisle 13 row L. They spent plenty of time in their cabin in Lake arrowhead, CA, camping in their RV, taking cruises and traveling the world with friends.

Memorial services for Clarice will be held on Thursday October 20th, at 10:30am at Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Camp Navajo, Bellemont, AZ. There will be a celebration of life in Springerville, AZ at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the American Cancer Society.