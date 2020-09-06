'Liberating Landscape' extended at MNA through January

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Western mythos perpetuate the notion of the Rugged Individualist—yes, even in the artistic realm—those brave souls who forge paths in the forbidding frontier and build lives and work that reimagines what is possible and exposes the West’s rough-hewn aesthetic to the cultured Eastern establishment.

Too often, though, the default for such an archetype has been male. All that Teddy Roosevelt rough riding and Wyatt Earp swagger, all those Horace Greeley exhortations that spurred such noteworthy artists as Frederic Remington and George Catlin to “go West, young man” and depict the wild frontiers from their exalted perch for a curious, cultivated audience. And the women folk? Well, for decades under patriarchal hegemony, it was presumed they were either left behind back East to keep the home fires burning or, if they headed West, dwelled strictly in domestic matters.

Reality, however, tells a far different, if less shared, story. It’s a tale of tough women who took chances and built their own careers in a time of the women’s suffrage struggle and stifling gender roles. Such fearless, and peerless, women artists of the early 20th century are celebrated in “Liberating Landscape,” an exhibit at the Museum of Northern Arizona.