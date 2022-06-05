LGBTQIA+ resources, organizations

Flagstaff

Peaks Pride

Flagstaff’s premier LGBT volunteer service organization. Promoting Equality through Acts of Kindness and Service.

Contact:

Liminal

Nonprofit café and community center. PWYC (pay what you can). Liminal offers a safe space and free community resources including all-ages clothing, art supplies for adults and children, stationery items and working materials, harm reduction kits, radical books and zines, a community fridge and a public computer with free printing. The space also hosts workshops, performances, celebrations, community services and many kinds of art and culture gatherings.

Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation

A welcoming congregation for everyone.

Contact:

928-779-4492

First Congregational Church Flagstaff

FCCF is an Open and Affirming church, which means LGBT people are welcome in its full life and ministry!

Contact:

(928) 774-0890

Congregation Lev Shalom

Looking for a Jewish community where you can be yourself? Congregation Lev Shalom, a Reform congregation and the only egalitarian temple in Flagstaff, invites you to share the journey of life with us. We are a very down-to-earth community where your spirit can soar. All are welcome: Interfaith couples, individuals, families, seniors, the LGBTQ community, single parent families, Jews-by-choice, Empty Nesters, second-home owners…you.

Flagstaff High School Gay Straight Alliance (GSA) Club

The Gay Straight Alliance is a club dedicated to providing a safe space for students involved in the LGBT+ community on our campus.

Flagstaff LGBTQIA+ Facebook Group A facebook group for those who identify as LGBTQIA+ in the Flagstaff area. Regional Resources

Navajo Nation Pride

The historic & largest Indigenous Pride celebration in the country. Honoring LGBTQIA+ relatives and reaffirming the sacredness of their identities.

Contact:

505-569-1516

Arizona Trans Youth & Parents Organization (AZTYPO)

Arizona Trans Youth and Parent Organization is a support group to empower children, teens and their families in a supportive and inclusive environment in which gender may be freely expressed and respected. A family support group for families with gender diverse children. AZTYPO provides a supportive environment for children, adolescents, and their families to explore issues of gender identity.

Greater Yavapai County Coalition

A non-partisan organization that provides an umbrella of support to members, family, friends and allies of the LGBTQ+ community by referring to a range of inclusive services, support, activities, and community connections.

Contact:

303 E. Gurley St., #441

Prescott, AZ 86301

928-583-3514

NAZGEM

Looking for Transgender support? NAZGEM is Northern Arizona’s Gender Mentors Network. NAZGEM hosts free monthly support meetings every fourth Friday at 7 p.m. and shares resources, support and information all month long!

Contact:

216 E. Gurley St.

Prescott, AZ 86301

Northland Cares

To improve the quality of life of those infected by HIV/AIDS in Northern Arizona.

Contact:

3112 Clearwater Dr., Suite A

Prescott, AZ 86305

and

203 S Candy Lane, Suite 4A

Cottonwood, AZ 86326

928-776-4612

PFLAG is the first and largest organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people, their parents and families, and allies.

Contact:

202-467-8180

Equality Arizona

A non-profit organization, made up of both a 501c3 (Equality Arizona) and 501c4 (Equality Arizona Action) tax exempt organizations. We use a variety of strategies to build the political and cultural power of LGBTQ Arizona.

Contact:

Payson Pride

This Pride Festival helps to raise positive awareness of LGBTQ+ in the Payson and surrounding communities.

Contact:

Sedona Pride

At Sedona Pride, we support our LGBTQ community one person at a time.

Contact:

480-712-8005

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation

Rev. Patty Willis, Minister (and Wedding Officiant). Where all are welcomed, encouraged and nurtured… a welcoming congregation and event site.

Contact:

882 Sunset Avenue

Prescott, AZ 86305

928-541-0000

Trans Queer Pueblo

In our organization we create community solutions to solve our basic needs, we cultivate the leadership of LGBT people and migrants of color to transform our needs into community power and fight for social justice for all.

Contact:

