LGBTQIA+ resources, organizations

Flagstaff
Peaks Pride
Flagstaff’s premier LGBT volunteer service organization. Promoting Equality through Acts of Kindness and Service.
Contact:
Liminal
Nonprofit café and community center. PWYC (pay what you can). Liminal offers a safe space and free community resources including all-ages clothing, art supplies for adults and children, stationery items and working materials, harm reduction kits, radical books and zines, a community fridge and a public computer with free printing. The space also hosts workshops, performances, celebrations, community services and many kinds of art and culture gatherings.
Contact: www.liminalflagstaff.com
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation
A welcoming congregation for everyone.
Contact:
928-779-4492
First Congregational Church Flagstaff
FCCF is an Open and Affirming church, which means LGBT people are welcome in its full life and ministry!
Contact:
(928) 774-0890
Congregation Lev Shalom
Looking for a Jewish community where you can be yourself? Congregation Lev Shalom, a Reform congregation and the only egalitarian temple in Flagstaff, invites you to share the journey of life with us. We are a very down-to-earth community where your spirit can soar. All are welcome: Interfaith couples, individuals, families, seniors, the LGBTQ community, single parent families, Jews-by-choice, Empty Nesters, second-home owners…you.
Contact: (928) 527-8747
Flagstaff High School Gay Straight Alliance (GSA) Club
Flagstaff LGBTQIA+ Facebook Group
Regional Resources
Navajo Nation Pride
The historic & largest Indigenous Pride celebration in the country. Honoring LGBTQIA+ relatives and reaffirming the sacredness of their identities.
Contact:
505-569-1516
Arizona Trans Youth & Parents Organization (AZTYPO)
Arizona Trans Youth and Parent Organization is a support group to empower children, teens and their families in a supportive and inclusive environment in which gender may be freely expressed and respected. A family support group for families with gender diverse children. AZTYPO provides a supportive environment for children, adolescents, and their families to explore issues of gender identity.
Contact: contact@aztypo.org
Greater Yavapai County Coalition
A non-partisan organization that provides an umbrella of support to members, family, friends and allies of the LGBTQ+ community by referring to a range of inclusive services, support, activities, and community connections.
Contact:
303 E. Gurley St., #441
Prescott, AZ 86301
928-583-3514
NAZGEM
Looking for Transgender support? NAZGEM is Northern Arizona’s Gender Mentors Network. NAZGEM hosts free monthly support meetings every fourth Friday at 7 p.m. and shares resources, support and information all month long!
Contact:
216 E. Gurley St.
Prescott, AZ 86301
Northland Cares
To improve the quality of life of those infected by HIV/AIDS in Northern Arizona.
Contact:
3112 Clearwater Dr., Suite A
Prescott, AZ 86305
and
203 S Candy Lane, Suite 4A
Cottonwood, AZ 86326
928-776-4612
PFLAG is the first and largest organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people, their parents and families, and allies.
Contact:
202-467-8180
Equality Arizona
A non-profit organization, made up of both a 501c3 (Equality Arizona) and 501c4 (Equality Arizona Action) tax exempt organizations. We use a variety of strategies to build the political and cultural power of LGBTQ Arizona.
Contact:
Payson Pride
This Pride Festival helps to raise positive awareness of LGBTQ+ in the Payson and surrounding communities.
Contact:
Sedona Pride
At Sedona Pride, we support our LGBTQ community one person at a time.
Contact:
480-712-8005
Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation
Rev. Patty Willis, Minister (and Wedding Officiant). Where all are welcomed, encouraged and nurtured… a welcoming congregation and event site.
Contact:
882 Sunset Avenue
Prescott, AZ 86305
928-541-0000
Trans Queer Pueblo
In our organization we create community solutions to solve our basic needs, we cultivate the leadership of LGBT people and migrants of color to transform our needs into community power and fight for social justice for all.
Contact: