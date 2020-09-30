Letter to the Editor:

Editor's note: Today's three letters are part of a series of submissions collected by Brielle Kennington from parents in response to FUSD's board meeting on Sept. 22. For more, visit azdailysun.com.

Our family definitely wants to get back in the classroom but I have to say distance learning hasn’t been as bad as we anticipated. I think that’s because my kids are older.

My daughter is definitely struggling more than my boys. She mentally zones out pretty often. I have made it my full-time job to sit with her during school to make sure she is doing what she’s supposed to. I know most parents don’t have the luxury to do that. She is more irritable and I think being in front of a screen 6 hours every day is the reason.

The main negative with my high school boys is that any downtime they get during their classes, they automatically jump on video games or TV. If they were in school, they would be socializing during those breaks. So it’s just increased screen time which is always a negative in my opinion.

REBECCA HAGGERMAN

Flagstaff

